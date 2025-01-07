Mumbai: Contractors of the Mumbai Coastal Road project have come under scrutiny after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued notices for non-compliance with the 28-point guidelines set by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to improve the city’s air quality. A hearing on the matter, presided over by MPCB member secretary Avinash Dhakne, was conducted on Monday at the MPCB office in Sion. MPCB to Coastal Road contractors: Respond to show-cause notice for flouting air pollution norms

The guidelines, which include measures such as enclosing construction sites and implementing proper water and vehicle management practices, aim to ensure environmentally responsible construction activities. The BMC has been actively monitoring these sites and has issued stop-work notices to violators.

During the hearing, contractors, along with BMC officials, were instructed to submit a plan of action and provide a response to the MPCB’s show-cause notice within two days. V Motghare, joint director of MPCB, stated, “The coastal road contractors will respond to the show-cause notice within two days.”

A show cause notice is a formal document that informs a recipient of an alleged violation or non-compliance with a law. A BMC official assured that measures such as covering trucks and proper debris disposal have already been initiated. “We are committed to adhering to the guidelines to ensure compliance,” the official said.

However, residents living near the construction site expressed concerns about ongoing violations. N Lakhani, a resident, noted, “There seems to be no major work happening at the site after the notice, but the debris and trucks are still not covered.”

The Mumbai Coastal Road project has faced repeated criticism for its environmental impact, and the latest action by the MPCB underscores the urgency of addressing these issues to minimise harm to the city’s air quality.