MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The state-owned power distribution utility that supplies power to most of Maharashtra said it would start load-shedding in areas across the state.
The rise in the heat since February and an increase in demand from agricultural and industrial consumers has triggered a record demand of over 28,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW.
A MSEDCL communique said they were facing a shortfall of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW and hence, would be constrained to start load-shedding in urban and rural areas as per the protocol laid down by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.
The nationwide coal supply crisis has affected the coal inventories and capacity utilisation at the thermal power stations operated by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco). The coal crisis has led to the MSEDCL facing a supply shortage of 6,000 MW from thermal sources. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
Though the MahaGenco uses the 1,960 MW Koyna hydroelectric project to meet the peak demand, its use is constrained due to water availability. The National Thermal Power Corporation will supply 673 MW daily till June 15 and 760 MW is being procured from the Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL Mundra) project, of which 415 MW is available from Monday midnight. But the shortfall persists despite this. The nationwide growth in demand for power has led to the rates of electricity in the energy exchanges shooting up. The availability of this electricity is also affected due to the coal supply issues.
The MahaGenco has a 13,902 MW capacity, including 9,750 MW in coal-based thermal power, 2,580 MW in hydro power, 672 MW gas, and 207 MW in solar energy.
-
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
-
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
-
ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor. The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.
-
Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader's house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
-
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics