Mumbai: State-run telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) performed the worst in a mobile network performance test conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) across Mumbai in January. MTNL fares worst in TRAI’s network test in Mumbai (Representative Image)

The independent drive test assessed the real-world performance of mobile networks across different environments, including urban areas, crowded public places, transport hubs and high-speed corridors.

TRAI teams conducted tests across 214.8km in the Mumbai licensed service area. This included 201.7km of city driving, walk tests covering 3.7km, seven hotspot locations and a 9.4km coastal route. The assessment covered 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services to reflect the experience of users with different types of mobile phones.

The regulator evaluated several parameters for voice services, including call setup success rate, drop call rate, call setup time, speech quality and network coverage. Data services were assessed on download and upload speeds, latency, packet loss and video streaming delay.

In the call setup success rate test, which measures how often a call connects successfully, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Vodafone Idea Limited recorded a 100% success rate in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G). MTNL recorded only 20.77%. MTNL also reported the highest drop call rate at 45.34%. In comparison, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea recorded drop call rates of 0%, 0.63% and 0%, respectively. The state-run operator also lagged behind in signal strength during voice testing.

Data service tests showed similar trends. According to TRAI, MTNL recorded weak data performance across large sections of the coastal test route compared with the other operators.

The test covered several high-density areas including Mumbra, Dahisar Mori, Taloja, Mahape, Kopar Khairane, Vashi, Turbhe MIDC, Ghansoli, Rabale, Airoli and Kalwa. TRAI also conducted tests at public institutions such as Airoli Police Station, the Kalwa tehsildar office, Millennium Business Park, Mumbra Municipal Hospital and civic offices in Kopar Khairane.

The walk tests focused on Airoli Railway Station, Kopar Khairane Railway Station, and Rabale Railway Station capturing mobile network behaviour in crowded pedestrian environments. Meanwhile, the coastal drive test covered the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) and the Belapur Jetty stretch to assess network quality along the route.