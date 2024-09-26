MU bans protests without prior permission

Mumbai: Close on the heels of an aborted attempt by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to impose a model code of conduct banning protests and gatherings on campus, a similar move by the University of Mumbai (MU) has enraged the city’s student community. Chattra Bharati, a students’ organisation, condemned the move by burning copies of the circular outside the university gate

Most student organisations have condemned the university’s directive banning protests on campus without prior approval from authorities while some students have burned copies of the concerned circular outside the university gate, saying the administration rarely grants permission for such protests.

The circular, issued by the university’s vigilance and disaster management cell on September 12, prohibits protests, marches, hunger strikes, and public assemblies on campus without prior, formal authorisation. The decision was taken during the university management council’s meeting. Gatherings without permission would be deemed illegal and violators would be subject to legal action, the circular mentioned.

Some students felt the circular was a preventive measure aimed at limiting organised protests ahead of the senate election. Polling was held on September 24 and the results are expected on September 27. “The timing of the circular just before the senate results suggests an attempt to stifle student voices,” said a political science student pursuing a master’s degree at the university.

But a majority of the students and student organisations felt the decision was part of a broader agenda to suppress dissent on campus.

Chattra Bharati, a students’ organisation, condemned the move by burning copies of the circular outside the university gate. It said the administration rarely grants permission for protests and gatherings, making it nearly impossible for students to voice their concerns.

Santosh Gangurde, general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS), accused the university of overstepping its authority and infringing on constitutional rights.

“The university administration is moving towards authoritarian governance with these reckless decisions. This circular must be revoked immediately,” Gangurde demanded.

Former senate member and Yuva Sena representative Pradeep Sawant too condemned the move, calling it an attack on the fundamental rights of students, teachers, and staff.

“The university’s circular essentially prohibits any form of public assembly without prior permission. We strongly condemn this as an attempt to silence the students and staff,” Sawant said.

Yuva Sena plans to challenge the circular legally after the results of the recently concluded senate elections are declared on September 17, he added.

The university administration has yet to respond to the mounting criticism. When approached for a comment, a university official said, “The circular is self-explanatory. We do not wish to comment further.”