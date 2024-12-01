MUMBAI: Despite repeated reminders, 152 colleges out of over 900 colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) have failed to submit the required documents for 12,391 students. This delay has hindered the university process to issue hall tickets for these students ahead of their examinations. MU warns colleges over pending student documents

MU has issued an ultimatum, giving colleges one week to submit the necessary paperwork along with fees. Failure to comply will result in withholding the results of the affected students, the university warned.

Each year, thousands of students enroll in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across colleges affiliated with MU. Among them are students from other states or universities who must provide migration and transfer certificates. These documents are essential for confirming student eligibility, and until the paperwork is received, their admissions remain provisional.

MU revealed that several colleges have neglected to submit documents for the academic years 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24. Although students are allowed to sit for exams to prevent disruption in their academic journey, their final transcripts cannot be issued without the necessary documentation.

A MU official said, “We understand there can be delays in obtaining migration and transfer certificates. However, students can arrange these during vacations and submit them to their colleges. Unfortunately, some colleges have not submitted documents for three consecutive years despite repeated reminders.”

In February 2024, MU set a deadline for colleges to provide details from the past four years. This deadline was later extended to September 30. However, even with the extension, documents for 12,391 students from the 2023–24 academic year and 6,209 students from the 2022–23 academic year remain pending.

“We have repeatedly extended deadlines, but colleges have failed to act. Students from these colleges will be considered ‘provisional’, and their results will be withheld until the documents are received,” said the official.