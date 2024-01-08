MUHS launches mental well-being programme for resident doctors

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has proposed a mental well-being programme with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to tackle the mental health issues of resident doctors in the state. HT Image

The decision, one of many (see box), was taken in a day-long townhall held at the university’s headquarters in Nashik on Sunday. This is the first time that MUHS has decided to hold a townhall with the resident doctors of state medical colleges in response to the escalating conflicts between professors and resident doctors, accompanied by allegations of mental harassment. HT on January 4 had written about MUHS giving a platform to the resident doctors to air their grievances through the townhall.

“The meeting concluded with an assurance to address the concerns of post-graduate students,” said Dr Abhijit Helge, president, Central MARD. “For mental health, MUHS, along with team Code Blue, an organisation of mental professionals, listened to all our challenges related to mental health issues and has proposed a programme called ‘Mental well-being with MARD and MUHS’ where there will be innovative ways introduced for the mental health of resident doctors.”

The day-long event, anchored by MUHS vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, was also attended by Dr Dileep Mhaisekar, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Dr Sameer Golawar, president of the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers’ Association (MSMTA) and representatives from MARD.

“We discussed the teacher-student relationship and mental health,” said Dr Sarbik De, vice-president, Central MARD. “MARD brought up the oppressive attitude of PG guides /senior faculty and rising suicide rates. The vice-chancellor emphasised the importance of mental health, suggested inclusion of communication of PGs’ issues by MARD through the Central MSMTA channel. If the issue isn’t resolved at the MSMTA level, it will be dealt with by MUHS.”

The state has seen two major resident doctors’ strikes—both at JJ Hospital—in the last six months against their HODs. While DMER took action against the heads of the department, resident doctor associations have written to the governor, President of India and all possible authorities on the rising mental health issues because of their seniors in the department.

“The resident doctors should work together and share their views with their teachers,” said Dr Mhaisekar. “If the issues are not resolved, they should speak to the institute head. We have helpline numbers for resident doctors, where they can anonymously complain. We are here to resolve all issues.”

Dr Kanitkar said the townhall was also attended by the Code Blue team, a third-party group of mental health professionals. “We discussed introducing scientific clubs and hobby clubs,” she said. “We are happy to allow MARD to run various clubs like art, music, theatre in the colleges that will help doctors explore their creative sides and act as stress-busters. A group of doctors working with Code Blue will also be there to help the resident doctors with their mental health issues.”

Dr Kanitkar added that MUHS also encouraged the resident doctors to improve interdepartmental communications with fellow resident doctors. “We have advised them to point out their issues from time to time at the college, regional and state level and not wait for things to reach bursting point,” she said.