Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
MUHS orders pharmacology re-exam on Dec 19 after paper leak

Dec 04, 2024 07:10 AM IST

MUHS will re-examine the second-year MBBS Pharmacology-1 paper on December 19 due to a confirmed paper leak before the original exam.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct a re-examination for the second-year MBBS Pharmacology-1 paper on December 19 in the afternoon session, following a confirmed paper leak on Monday.

Dr Sandeep Kadu, MUHS controller of examinations, said that the multiple-choice question (MCQ) paper for the second-year MBBS (CBME-2019) course, scheduled for the afternoon session on December 2, was leaked approximately an hour before the exam commenced. The leak was reported to the university via email, prompting swift action from the administration. The university will involve the cyber cell to investigate the email’s source and ensure a thorough digital trail analysis.

Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of MUHS has directed a for special investigation committee to be formed at the university level for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Additionally, a formal complaint will be lodged at the local police station.

The examination board convened and decided on re-examination as a corrective measure. MUHS clarified that this decision was taken to ensure fairness and avoid injustice to students.

Wednesday, December 04, 2024
