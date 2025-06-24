Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Multi-crore bogus Ponzi scheme:ED conducts searches in Maharashtra, Gujarat

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jun 24, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The searches were conducted on Friday at various locations in Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Surat in Gujarat under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at several locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of its money-laundering probe into allegations of bogus Ponzi /multi-level marketing schemes and illegal forex trading against business group, VIPS Group of companies, operated a certain Vinod Khute, his family members and associates.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The searches were conducted on Friday at various locations in Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Surat in Gujarat under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. During the course of the search operations, incriminating documents, immovable asset details worth crores of rupees, digital devices and bank funds were seized/frozen. The accused had allegedly collected 100 crore from the public in the name of schemes, but duped them.

The ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of a case registered by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, Pune, against Khute and others for allegedly cheating several individuals in the name of Ponzi/ multi-level marketing schemes and foreign exchange trading platform by promising exorbitant returns.

The ED has accused Khute, who is based in Dubai, of orchestrating multiple illicit multi-level marketing and Ponzi schemes, illegal trading, crypto exchange and wallet services through the VIPS Group of Companies and a few other firms.

The search operations were conducted on the associates of Khute, who were allegedly involved in enticing people into investing in the bogus, illicit schemes and illegal trading activities of Khute, ED officials said. “Funds collected through various bogus or shell entities were layered and ultimately withdrawn through cash and siphoned off to Dubai by conversion to crypto, virtual assets, or through hawala channels,” an ED official said.

Earlier, ED had conducted several search operations and issued provisional attachment orders in the case, resulting in the attachment/freezing of bank balances, movable assets, and immovable properties of Khute and his relatives/associates in India and Dubai, worth 75.42 crore in total, the ED official said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Multi-crore bogus Ponzi scheme:ED conducts searches in Maharashtra, Gujarat
