A Russian military officer turned against his own country to help Ukraine kill 300 soldiers before escaping to Kyiv: Report

A graduate of a prestigious military academy in St Petersburg, Stupnikov eventually served as the chief signals officer for a battalion involved in Russia's campaign to capture Vuhledar, a strategically important Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbas region. His responsibilities included maintaining communications between commanders and frontline units, as well as ensuring access to surveillance-camera and reconnaissance-drone feeds.

“They were dropping bombs on innocent civilians,” he said. “It was evil.”

According to the WSJ report, Stupnikov's opposition to the war began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He recalled watching videos of Russian helicopters flying over Ukrainian cities and bombs exploding, saying he was appalled by the violence against civilians.

Stupnikov also allegedly disrupted surveillance and communications equipment. He disabled cameras monitoring Ukrainian territory and tampered with a battery pack connected to a drone controller, causing it to overheat and malfunction during a mission.

Lieutenant Lev Stupnikov, a communications officer whose information included troop positions, radio frequencies and operational plans, helped Ukrainian forces anticipate Russian movements and target military personnel and command posts, the newspaper reported.

A Russian army officer who secretly passed sensitive military intelligence to Ukraine, helping Kyiv kill more than 300 Russian soldiers, has defected to the Ukrainian side after months of covertly sabotaging his own military, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

His position gave him access to information that could be used to help Ukrainian forces identify Russian troop movements and plan attacks.

How his intelligence helped Ukraine Stupnikov's information reportedly enabled Ukrainian forces to identify where Russian personnel were being deployed and when armoured units were expected to advance.

In March, Ukrainian forces killed several Russian officers during a large brigade gathering after receiving information about the meeting, according to the WSJ. In May, a strike on the basement of a former hotel where two assault units were staying killed 20 soldiers, including a captain. Other intelligence led to an attack on a brigade command post during a high-level meeting.

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His activities were part of a broader Ukrainian intelligence effort to recruit Russian informants through encrypted communication platforms. According to the newspaper, the network included people living near military facilities as well as Russian soldiers serving on the front line.

When Stupnikov's tip helped kill 68 Russian soldiers One of Stupnikov's most consequential intelligence inputs came during a Russian military training exercise near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, where a large group of infantrymen, medics and senior officers had assembled on a frozen field ahead of an offensive.

According to WSJ, Stupnikov, who had secretly begun sharing information with Ukrainian intelligence earlier that month, photographed the gathering and informed his Ukrainian contact that between 120 and 150 Russian personnel were present. He had already supplied the precise coordinates of the location.

His contact urged him to leave the area immediately as Ukrainian forces prepared to strike. Stupnikov moved away from the gathering and took cover among nearby trees, pretending to relieve himself when missiles struck the field.

The attack left dozens of Russian soldiers dead or wounded. When his Ukrainian contact asked him to confirm the damage, Stupnikov replied, “There's just meat,” according to the WSJ report.

Later that day, he provided a casualty count of 68 killed and 60 wounded. Among those killed were 10 officers, including Colonel Gusein Musayev, commander of Russia's 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade.