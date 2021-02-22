IND USA
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances

Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 24-year-old Wadala resident for allegedly trying to push a woman under the train after she refused his advances.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 24-year-old Wadala resident for allegedly trying to push a woman under the train after she refused his advances. The incident took place on Friday at 8pm when the accused, Sumedh Jadhav, proposed to the victim and was rejected.

According to GRP officers, Jadhav and the victim worked together in 2018. The accused had tried to befriend her, but the woman refused and left the job. Since then, Jadhav tried to pursue the 21-year-old on several occasions but to no avail. “He then threatened to kill her following which she approached Nirmal Nagar police and a non-cognisable complaint was filed against him,” said a GRP officer.

On Friday, when the victim was returning home from office, Jadhav called her and said he wanted to meet her. The woman immediately called up her mother and asked her to come and escort her home. At 8pm, when the woman and her mother were at Khar station, Jadhav approached her but the woman’s mother intervened. In a fit of rage, Jadhav threatened to commit suicide. However, when a train approached, Jadhav dragged the victim and tried to push her under the train.

Passers-by on the platform saved the woman. Meanwhile, Jadhav fled the spot. “The woman has received 12 stitches on her forehead,” said Vilas Chaughule, senior inspector, Bandra GRP.

The police registered a complaint and arrested Jadhav from his residence within 12 hours. “We had been tracking Jadhav’s mobile phone. We have arrested him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder,” said the officer.

While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra schools seek increase in internal component for Class 10 board exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Worried that schools in the city will not be allowed to reopen soon due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, schools are now requesting the state education department to reduce the weightage of Class 10 board exams for this year
Uddhav Thackeray (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister bans social, religious and political gatherings; state sees highest one-day spike in cases in 121 days
Despite the steady rise in cases and appeals from authorities, social distancing and other Covid-19 norms seem lost in the crowd at Juhu beach on Sunday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million

By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Sion police are on the lookout for three unidentified men who allegedly attacked a duo with a broken beer bottle during a road rage incident, early on Sunday.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
BMC will conduct seismic microzonation, hazard vulnerable risk assessment (HVRA) and develop tsunami atlas, to help administrative authorities, fire fighters, and builders in decision making while developing infrastructure in the city. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out mapping of all probable disasters, generate scenarios of their geographical impact zones and magnitude of destruction to life, livelihood, and property at the ward level
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials 1 lakh each for misleading court

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Observing that the majesty of law had to be upheld by high-ranking officers, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently imposed a cost of 1 lakh each on five officials of the Jalna Municipal Corporation for giving false statements.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The gang has committed more than 20 house-break-ins in Mumbai and nearby areas in the past few years.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Four people have been booked for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old Vasai woman and taking her to a jungle in Bhiwandi on February 19 evening where she was stripped, assaulted and tied to a tree by four persons. The accused allegedly also shaved off half her hair, recorded the act and threatened to post the video on social media sites.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Newly appointed parliamentary board of the Maharashtra Congress will deliberate on the strategy for the forthcoming municipal corporation, district council elections and the stand to be taken on the rising fuel prices and farm laws during its meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

South African woman held with 9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has learnt that the South African woman, who was arrested with heroin worth 9 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) last week, had earlier visited multiple countries including Brazil, Malaysia, Mozambique and South America which indicate that she may have been professionally-trained to undertake drug delivery jobs.
The community fridge at Shree Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Thane’s first community fridge was set up at Wagle Estate by Bal Mitra Mandal, a youth organisation. The youngsters stocked the fridge with biscuits, fruits and mineral water. They are also taking efforts to spread the word and get more people to voluntarily come forward and fill the fridge.
Researchers found that the coastline in the eastern suburbs, including Kurla, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Trombay Koliwada and the western section of the Thane creek, was very susceptible to flooding. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

20% of MMR’s coastline highly susceptible to flooding: Study

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
A stretch of 50
A total of five leopards will be radio-collared and tracked at SGNP.
mumbai news

Savitri becomes first leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP to be radio-collared

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:29 PM IST
In a first, a female leopard was radio-collared and released back into the wild at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Saturday
IRCTC had resumed the Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 17, 2020, but later suspended services on November 24 due to low occupancy. (PTI)
mumbai news

WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Western Railway (WR) has launched an inquiry after its premium Tejas Express train operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, skipped a scheduled halt at Andheri on Sunday
