Major robbery in Mumbai: Armed men steal 1 crore from courier service office

MUMBAI: Four men barged into the office of an Angadia, specialised courier services for transporting gold, diamonds, and cash, in Mumbai’s Mulund (West) on Wednesday and robbed ₹1 crore at gun point. They locked the office owner and his two employees from outside and fled in a car.

The Mulund Police and crime branch officials have launched a manhunt for the accused. The CCTV camera installed at the office has captured the incident in which two accused are seen threatening the owner and the staff with pistols and removing cash from drawers. The vehicle used by the accused has also been captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area and police are scrutinising the footage and trying to trace the robbers, said a crime branch officer.

Police said the office is situated around 200 metres from the Mulund police station. The incident occurred around 3pm on Wednesday when the office owner and his two employees were there.

The four robbers, two of them armed with pistols, walked some distance where a fifth accused was waiting in a car, which they boarded and fled with the cash.

“We have recorded statements of the complainant and his employees and a case of robbery has been registered against the unknown robbers. Several police teams have been prepared and they are working on several aspects and leads to nab the culprits,” said deputy police commissioner Prakash Kadam.

The crime branch officer said it appears to be a pre-planned robbery and accused conducted recce as well.