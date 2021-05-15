Mumbai: 4 booked in illegal death certificate racket

City police crime branch officers have booked a doctor and three others suspected to be involved in a death certificate racket.

The accused would arrange death certificate in ₹3,000 for those who wish to take the body of their relatives to their hometown for the last rituals and urgently require a death certificate. The group was allegedly issuing death certificate without a doctor examining the (deceased) person. Those booked on charges of cheating and forgery have been identified as Sunny Kawle, Somnath Gaikwad and Dashrath Gurav. A doctor is also been named in the case.

The crime branch had unearthed the racket after sending a bogus customer to one of the group members who issued a death certificate for ₹3,000 without examining the body, the police said. Crime branch officers have handed over the case to Nagpada police for further probe. The police are trying to find out when the group is illegally issuing death certificate.