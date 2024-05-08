Mumbai airport runways to remain shut for 6 hours tomorrow | Details

Two runways of the Mumbai International Airport will be closed for a six-hour period on May 9 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance work. The two runways will be closed for six hours from 1100 (11am) to 1700 (5pm) hours on May 9, airport operator MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) said in a release earlier Mumbai airport(ANI)

"As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on 9th May 2024, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," the release said.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was also issued in December to inform airlines and other stakeholders to arrange flight rescheduling in advance.

"… Maintenance and repair work of the runway will not impact any flight movement or cause inconvenience to its passengers," the release said.

The two cross runways - primary runway, 09/27, and secondary runway 14/32 - will remain non-operational from 11am to 5pm.

According to the release, the maintenance includes inspecting the runway surface for micro texture and macro texture wear and tear resulting from daily operations. This process also aids in reinforcing the airside strip.

The airport handles around 950 flight movements per day.

Earlier too, the runway of the Mumbai airport was closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational… for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity.

(With inputs from PTI)