Airport sees 14% more flights this summer than in 2022

Mumbai: Due to a rise in demand for domestic and international travel movement, Mumbai airport is witnessing 14% more weekly flights this summer compared to last year.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) announced its summer schedule on Thursday. The schedule, which started on March 26, will be effective till October 28.

“Increased demand for domestic and international travel movement from CSMIA has fueled the rise in the overall flight operations, which in turn will benefit the travellers from Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Moreover, the summer schedule will have additional services to 24 destinations,” a Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said.

CSMIA is seeing 966 daily flights, as against 820 in the previous summer schedule of 2022. IndiGo caters to 47% of weekly movements, Air India caters to 17% of weekly movements and Vistara caters to 14% of weekly movements. The summer schedule has also increased connectivity with additional 44 movements to Goa, 37 movements to Hyderabad, 31 more movements to Kochi and 28 movements to Rajkot and Vadodara among others.

Travellers flying through the city are also witnessing 714 domestic movements and 252 international movements. Najaf, Kathmandu, San Francisco, Istanbul, Colombo, Phu Quoc and Danang, among many others, are the newly introduced routes.

“The airport has curated this revised schedule to better suit the growing passenger movement through Mumbai and for travellers to enjoy the best possible direct flight connectivity,” the spokesperson said