Mumbai AQI falls in moderate category
As many as 15 stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality while the remaining fell in the satisfactory category
MUMBAI: The city’s air quality deteriorated on Saturday, recording a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122, compared to 99 on Friday, as low wind speeds and temperature inversion continued to trap pollutants close to the surface, with more than half the locations of the 23 active monitoring stations across the city experiencing unhealthy air. The primary pollutant was PM10 (particulate matter of size less than 10/ugm3).
As many as 15 stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality while the remaining fell in the satisfactory category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 1-50 is classified as good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.
Of the 23 air quality monitoring stations, Malad West registered the poorest AQI in the moderate category at 163 followed by BKC (162) and Worli (161). Borivali East and Mulund West recorded logged a satisfactory AQI level of 79.
A senior BMC official attributed the deterioration to meteorological conditions, particularly low wind speeds and temperature inversion, which prevent pollutants from dispersing. “As a result, pollutants remain trapped in the atmosphere, affecting air quality,” he said. “We are making efforts to ensure that the AQI remains within 100.”
Dr Gufran Beig, chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science, said the changes in temperature were influencing the city’s air quality, with readings likely to be the same over the next two to three days. He said the current variation was seasonal and did not necessarily indicate sustained deterioration.
Meanwhile, temperatures across Mumbai remained above normal, but a significant departure from earlier in the week when the maximum temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius and there was a heatwave on two days.
The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C, one degree above normal, while Santacruz recorded 35.2°C, 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures were 26.5°C and 26°C, respectively or 1.1°C and 1.7°C above normal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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