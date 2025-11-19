Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai bizman arrested for 137.05 crore dry ration scam linked to mid-day meal

ByAbhishek Sharan
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:34 am IST

The remand application submitted by the ED in court on Tuesday said the funds were routed circularly through shell entities while generating bogus invoices.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ushik Gala, businessman and managing director of Suumaya Industries Ltd, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged misappropriation of 137.05 crore from another firm on the pretext of financing a fictitious business scheme purportedly linked to the mid-day meal programme.

ED was investigating alleged misappropriation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>137.05 crore from another firm on the pretext of financing a fictitious business scheme purportedly linked to the mid-day meal programme.(HT_PRINT)
ED was investigating alleged misappropriation of 137.05 crore from another firm on the pretext of financing a fictitious business scheme purportedly linked to the mid-day meal programme.(HT_PRINT)

Also read: Umar un Nabi, accused in Red Fort blast, was 'most radical doctor' in terror module: Investigators

“The so-called scheme was a sham devised to create a façade of legitimate trading activity and to unlawfully obtain, divert and integrate funds so obtained from the complainant,” the ED’s Mumbai unit told the special court where Gala was produced on Tuesday and remanded in the ED’s custody till November 24. Gala’s firm had failed to pay back the company from which it had procured the money, the ED said.

The ED’s case is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Worli police on February 12, 2022, following a complaint filed by the firm from which money had been procured. Gala and his associates had conspired to cheat and misappropriate funds by inducing the firm to finance a fictitious business scheme, named ‘Need to Feed’, purportedly linked to the government’s mid-day meal scheme, according to the FIR.

Also read: ED raid, founder held: Faridabad's Al Falah University under scanner over faculty's Delhi blast links

Gala was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, common intention and other offences. The case was later taken over by the city police’s Economic Offences Wing.

ED sources said that based on the alleged misrepresentation by Suumaya, the complainant firm had transferred around 325.98 crore to it between March 2021 and August 2021, as per the scheme of arrangement.

“Suumaya subsequently failed to repay the money and cheated the complainant firm of 117.73 crore, along with accumulated interest worth 19.31 crore, taking the total to 137.05 crore,” the ED source said.

In the charge sheet filed by the EOW, it was alleged that Gala, in collusion with Saahil Arora of Dentsu and partners of Veda Multicorp LLP, used fake documents and a staged event to induce the complainant firm into financing the non-existent scheme for supply of dry ration, titled ‘need to feed’.

The remand application submitted by the ED in court on Tuesday said the funds were routed circularly through shell entities while generating bogus invoices.

“This elaborate fraud resulted in Dentsu defaulting on payments, cheating the complainant of 137.05 crore, leading to the arrest of Mr Ushik Gala and four accomplices by the EOW, Mumbai,” the ED’s remand application said.

The complainant firm’s representative, in his statement, told the ED that some case suspects had claimed to have a Haryana government contract under the ‘Need to Feed’ scheme and expected similar contracts from other states, agency sources said.

Also read: Influencer Anunay Sood likely died in Las Vegas due to drug overdose: Report

The fictitious scheme was also promoted by some suspects on social media and a supporting letter purportedly from the district education officer, Gurgaon, was cited to gain their trust, the sources mentioned.

The ED had in December 2024 seized movable assets worth around 3.9 crore during searches carried out in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon as part of its investigation into the case.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai bizman arrested for 137.05 crore dry ration scam linked to mid-day meal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Ushik Gala, managing director of Suumaya Industries Ltd, for money laundering linked to a fraudulent scheme misappropriating ₹137.05 crore from a firm under the guise of financing a fictitious mid-day meal program. Gala allegedly conspired with associates, using fake documents to induce funding, leading to significant financial losses.