ED raid, founder held: Faridabad's Al Falah University under scanner over faculty's Delhi blast links

A massive explosives haul in Faridabad followed by a blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that claimed over 10 lives are among the key events of last week which has brought Haryana-based Al Falah university into the spotlight. Al Falah University and its parent body Al Falah group is under scanner as many of the suspects in Delhi blast case were linked to the university. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Dr Muzammil Shakil, the Kashmir-based doctor from whose rented house in Faridabad's Dauj village the explosives were recovered, taught at Al Falah. Dr Umar Un Nabi, the alleged suicide bomber behind the wheels of the explosives-laden car near Red Fort has also been linked to the university, along with several others who have been arrested in connection with last week's Delhi blast.

The probe agencies earlier summoned university's chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui as investigators found that his statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

The university is now facing allegations of fraudulent and misleading claims of National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gains. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group, in a money laundering case.

Al Falah is facing a probe for financial irregularities while also being under scrutiny as certain doctors affiliated with its medical college are linked to suspects in the deadly Delhi car blast case.

Charges of financial irregularities against Al Falah group

Siddiqui has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after an investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search conducted on Tuesday at premises related to the Al Falah group, as part of the ongoing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group, news agency PTI reported.

The probe agency initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, based on the allegations the university has made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation.

ED said its investigation has revealed that "large amounts of proceeds of crime have been generated. Evidence reveals that crores of rupees have been diverted by the trust to family-owned entities."

A senior ED official told HT that the Al-Falah Trust was set up in 1995 and Siddiqui was a key figure in the group’s expansion since the late 1990s as he exercised “complete control” over the trust and its educational network. “Despite the rapid expansion of the group, its financials do not support such growth,” the official said, adding that family-linked firms appeared central to several questionable transactions.

Recoveries from Siddiqui's home

During the searches, ED seized ₹48 lakh in cash, digital devices, financial records and documents pointing to the alleged diversion of proceeds of crime running into crores of rupees. Officials said construction, catering and service contracts were routinely awarded to companies tied to Siddiqui’s wife and children, while several entities receiving payments from the trust showed indicators of being shell companies.

Another officer said nine linked companies — all registered at the same address — are a focal point of scrutiny. “These firms show classic red flags of shell entities: no physical operations, negligible utility use, common email IDs and phone numbers, and directors overlapping across supposedly separate companies,” he said.

Salary payments were “minimal and unsupported”, with no HR or payroll records found at the premises. Statutory filings such as EPFO and ESIC contributions were also absent.

(With inputs from PTI)