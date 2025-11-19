Who is Anmol Bishnoi? Prime accused in Baba Siddique's murder deported from US

Anmol Bishnoi, one of India's most wanted crime fugitives, has been deported from the US and will land in Delhi today. Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is facing at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi is wanted for the murder of Baba Siddiqui.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office building in Bandra East on October 12, 2024.

Also read: Did Saudi Crown Prince know about 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi? Trump responds

Earlier on Tuesday, HT reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed the family of Baba Siddique that Anmol had been removed from American soil.

“This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,” the email said. Siddique’s family released a screenshot of the email.

Also read: US Senate unanimously passes bill to force release of Epstein files, pending Trump's assent

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol is a part of Lawrence's global criminal syndicate, which is functional despite Lawrence being incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also closely associated with the pro-Khalistan groups including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and agencies believe that Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar run those operations as well.

Also read: Al Falah university founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui arrested by ED in money laundering case

Anmol had also claimed responsibility for firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home on April 2024, after which the Mumbai Police had issued a lookout circular against him.

Conspirator in Baba Siddique's murder

Investigations have revealed that Anmol was also involved in NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder as he was in touch with Baba's shooters over Snapchat. Known as ‘Bhanu’, Anmol was also involved in ordering a hit on singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

Also read: Chandigarh: 2 tricity residents duped of ₹3 crore in stock market investment scam

A senior official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told HT that Anmol functioned as Lawrence Bishnoi’s principal overseas handler, directing extortion rackets, issuing threats and coordinating assignments through encrypted channels.

“His presence abroad helped the syndicate build links with criminal groups across West Asia, East Africa and North America. With his deportation confirmed, we are now preparing to take his formal custody,” the official told HT on condition of anonymity,

Why is he facing deportation?

A native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, Anmol is one of India's ‘most wanted’ as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and has a reward of Rs10 lakh. Anmol had reportedly been on the run since fleeing India on a forged passport as the investigators said he exited India via Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya and eventually reaching the US. He was detained in November last year that set in motion the deportation process that concluded on Tuesday.

Also read: Cloudflare outage cased by ‘latent bug’ which affected Spotify, X, ChatGPT resolved | Top points

HT learns that the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Bishnoi into custody for his fake passport, and that he was lodged in Pottawattamie County jail , Iowa.