Anmol Bishnoi, accused in Baba Siddiqui murder, lands in Delhi; NIA takes him to Patiala House court

Anmol Bishnoi, one of India's most wanted crime fugitives and younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, landed in Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from the United States. He was taken to Patiala House court by a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Anmol Bishnoi is facing more than a dozen criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.(X/ANI via NIA)

Anmol Bishnoi was deported from the US on November 18, which marked a major breakthrough for several Indian investigation agencies pursuing him in multiple high-profile cases.

First picture of Anmol Bishnoi in the custody of the anti-terror agency NIA was shared by news agency ANI on X, in which, Anmol is seen from behind in the middle being held by two NIA officials.

Anmol Bishnoi faces at least 18 criminal cases in India. Among them are conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, involvement in the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on May 2022, and the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, among many others.

‘Government should ensure his safety’

Earlier on Wednesday, Anmol Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi urged the Central government to ensure the former’s safety after he arrival in India. While speaking to ANI, Ramesh said that Anmol is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother.

“The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand,” he said.

"We have always respected the law and will continue to do so... He (Anmol Bishnoi) is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. The investigation will reveal everything,” he added.

How Anmol Bishnoi ended up in US

A native of Punjab's Fazilka district, Anmol Bishnoi fled India in 2021 on forged passport and had been on the run since. According to investigators, he first went to Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya, following which, he reached the US.

In the US, he was last publicly seen in April 2023 at an event in Bakersfield, California. He was arrested earlier this year, following which, his deportation process started.

How Baba Siddique's son was informed of Anmol Bishnoi's deportation

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan said that their family had registered as victims of crime (commissioned by him as per Mumbai police) in the United States, following which, they got regular updates from the US related to Anmol Bishnoi.

"On 18th of November we were informed by the [US] federal government that they have removed the offender from their land,” he said.

“We want the Mumbai Police to arrest and question him to find the motive behind my father’s killing and also in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol is an Indian citizen so he should be brought back to India. He is a threat to society,” Zeeshan added.