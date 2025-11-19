‘Government should ensure his safety’: Anmol Bishnoi's cousin after his deportation from US

Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of Anmol Bishnoi, urged the Central government to ensure the latter’s safety as he was deported from the United States and is on the way to India. Anmol Bishnoi is one of India's most wanted crime fugitives and the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is facing more than a dozen criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique(Sourced)

Anmol was deported from the US as several Indian probe agencies pursued him in multiple high-profile cases. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the Delhi airport on Wednesday to receive Anmol Bishnoi and take him into custody.

‘Anmol being punished for being Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother’

Ramesh Bihar told new agency ANI that Anmol is being punished only for being the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and said that their family’s main demand from the Indian government is to ensure Anmol’s safety.

"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," ANI quoted Ramesh Bishnoi as saying.

"We have always respected the law and will continue to do so... He (Anmol Bishnoi) is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. The investigation will reveal everything,” he added.

How Baba Siddique's son reacted to Anmol’s extradition

Anmol Bishnoi is facing more than a dozen criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12, 2024 outside the office of his son Zeeshan in Mumbai’s Bandra East.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed Baba Siddique’s family that Anmol was “removed” from American soil” on November 18.

Reacting to this huge breakthrough, Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique told Hindustan Times that their family wants the Mumbai police to arrest and interrogate Anmol to find out the motive behind his father’s murder and also behind the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence.

“He (Anmol) is a threat to society,” Zeeshan said.

“We are still awaiting justice. It's been more than a year and I feel like, somewhere down the line, justice has not been served yet. We are in the court for it, and the people who have done it are behind bars, but who has actually asked the murderer? Because nobody's going to do it just for their own sake, because my father didn't have anything to do with Bishnoi. Who has asked Anmol Bishnoi or the henchmen to do that? It's very important for us to know that. For today, if Anmol Bishnoi has been removed by the United States, he should be brought to Mumbai and interrogated for sure," Zeeshan told news agency ANI.

Apart from Baba Siddiqui’s murder, Anmol is also wanted in cases including firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024 and the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala in India in May 2022.