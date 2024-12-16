Mumbai: Two months after the Navi Mumbai-bound section of the Thane Creek Bridge (also known as Vashi bridge) was opened to motorists on October 13, authorities have announced that the Mumbai-bound section is nearing completion and is expected to open by the end of February. Approximately 64,300 vehicles cross the bridge every day and this development is set to further ease traffic on the crucial Vashi Bridge corridor within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Mumbai bound Thane Creek Bridge to open by February-end

Currently, two bridges serve as the primary conduits for vehicular movement across this stretch. The new bridge, constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is the fourth to span the creek and forms a key part of an ambitious plan to decongest this heavily travelled route.

The first bridge, completed in 1973, features only two lanes and has been closed to regular traffic for nearly two decades due to structural concerns. Today, it occasionally serves as a scenic backdrop for Bollywood film shoots. The second bridge, operational since 1997, features six lanes (three in each direction). However, the ever-growing population and increasing vehicle density between Greater Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have rendered its capacity inadequate, creating significant bottlenecks—exacerbated by the expansion of the Sion–Panvel Highway to 10 lanes.

To address these challenges, the MSRDC initiated work on twin creek bridges in 2020, awarding the ₹559 crore project to Larsen & Toubro. Together, the two bridges span a cumulative 3.14 kilometres and flank the older 1997 structure.

The superstructure of the Mumbai-bound bridge is now complete, with final works such as the installation of crash barriers, expansion joints, lighting, and electrical systems underway.

“We are looking at completing all the works by February-end, after which the bridge will be opened for traffic,” MSRDC managing director Anil Kumar Gaikwad told Hindustan Times.

Once the Mumbai-bound bridge becomes operational, the total capacity of the creek crossing will rise to 12 lanes—six in each direction—ensuring smoother travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.