City records ‘good’ air quality for the first time this year

Mumbai: For the first time since November 29 last year, the city on Monday morning saw its lowest air pollution levels of the year, with the air quality index (AQI) settling at a ‘good’ 47, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Mumbai, India - May 01, 2023: Cloudy weather seen at Bandra Reclamation, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Mayl 01, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Last year, the city saw an AQI of 49 on November 29.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily AQI bulletin, which uses data from a larger set of AQI monitors, Mumbai saw ‘satisfactory’ air for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday, with AQI values of 81 and 74, respectively. Experts attributed the improvement, from a ‘moderate’ AQI of 64 a day prior, to warm conditions and a western disturbance that is currently passing over parts of North India, in turn bringing swifter winds to the north Konkan coast as well.

“During summer months air quality improves because warm air rises and carries pollutants up into the atmosphere. A western disturbance is passing over north and central India right now because of which Delhi and parts of interior Maharashtra are getting rainfall. This same weather system has led to stronger winds along parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar because of which pollutants were dispersed and clear skies were seen,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

An AQI of 100 to 199 is considered ‘moderate’, while 50 to 99 is considered ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 is considered ‘good’. AQI in excess of 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 ‘very poor’, above 400 ‘severe’ and above 500 is considered ‘severe+’. As per the CPCB’s classification, a ‘’satisfactory’ AQI can cause “minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people’’, while ‘moderate’ air triggers breathing issues in “people with lung, asthma and heart diseases”.

With the moderating influence of a passing western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast for the city pegs maximum temperature over the next week to range between 32 to 33 degrees Celsius (around two degrees below normal). The minimum temperature will hover around a normal 25 degrees Celsius. While there is no rain expected in the city, partly cloudy skies could prevail till May 5.