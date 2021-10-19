Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body’s FD reserves surge at Rs82,410 crore
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fixed deposits (FDs) crossed the 82,000-crore mark recently after surpassing 80,000 crore earlier this year
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 11:28 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fixed deposits (FDs) crossed the 82,000-crore mark recently after surpassing 80,000 crore earlier this year. According to BMC’s finance department, FDs worth 5,664 crore matured this year, even as BMC invested 9,079 crore in new deposits.

According to the statement to be presented in the standing committee on Wednesday, BMC has 82,410 crore in 343 separate FDs at private as well as nationalised banks. The civic body earns around 1,800 crore as interest per year on FDs. In the ongoing fiscal’s budget, BMC had taken an internal loan from FDs, attached to long-term infrastructure projects such as infrastructure development fund. For the construction of infrastructure projects such as the coastal road, BMC has linked FDs worth 50,952. The amount is expected to be spent in the next few years. Further, FDs of around 26,000 crore are part of the employees’ provident fund and pension accounts.

In the statement to be presented on Wednesday, the BMC has stated, “The FDs were at 79,002 crore in August. Of this, FDs of 5,664 crore matured and BMC made a new FD worth 9,079 crore by adding the matured FDs. The fresh amount invested in FDs is 3,407 crore in August, taking the total to over 82,000 (sic).”

In February, the civic body had presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, with no new taxes for Mumbaiites. The budget focusses on upgradation of the city’s infrastructure, healthcare and municipal education systems. The budget was 16.74% more than the previous year’s budget that was pegged at 33,441.02 crore. BMC’s capital expenditure – money utilised to upgrade infrastructure and amenities – has increased to 18,750.99 crore in 2021, which is 7,847.41 crore more than last year’s allocation at 10,903.5 crore.

TRENDING TOPICS
