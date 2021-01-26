Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought a list of healthcare workers (HCWs) from major private hospitals who have registered on the CoWIN app, which is managing the vaccination drive. Following a proposal of private hospitals that was submitted last week, BMC may allow beneficiaries in the second and third phase to be vaccinated in their hospital premises under the supervision of civic officials.
“We are in the process of getting the list of HCWs from private hospitals, following which the decision will be taken on the proposal submitted by the private hospitals,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani. If approved, vaccination of HCWs as well as frontline workers and senior citizens by private hospitals would be allowed in the second and third phases of the drive. “Though we are yet to make a final decision... we are still contemplating as it will help bring vaccine centres closer to beneficiaries. Dispensaries and clinics can also prove beneficial for the public in the following vaccination phases,” said Kakani.
According to private hospitals in the city, distance is preventing almost 50% of registered HCWs from getting inoculated. “Currently, there are only 10 vaccination centres in Mumbai, which is slowing down the mass immunisation programme. Each major hospital has over 2,000 HCWs. If the BMC permits us to inoculate them in our hospital premises, it will help save travel time resulting in better turnout,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.
In a meeting held on January 21, the Association of Hospitals, which is a trust comprising private hospitals, said staffers with experience in immunisation could administer vaccines under the supervision of civic officials. “Hospitals will submit the duly signed forms of each recipient of the vaccine to the authority at the end of each day. This way government/BMC authorities can be relieved of considerable burden,” said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, chief executive officer of LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charge of sedition justified against Kangana Ranaut: Complainant to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox