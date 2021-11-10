Mumbai civic body to get 9 more corporators

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections – scheduled to be held next year in February-March – the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of Mumbai civic corporation from 227 to 236 members. Following the decision, the urban development department will make an amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to change the composition of the corporation.

The state government said that the move was necessary owing to the growth in the city’s population in the past two decades. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, said the move was prompted as the Shiv Sena – which controls the civic body – is “scared” of the election outcome and wants to delay the polls.

The current composition of the civic body has been unchanged since 2001. The state government did not increase the number of corporators in 2011 even when the population rose by 3.87% between since 2001. The 2011 census has been used as the base as the 2021 census has been delayed owing to the pandemic.

State urban development department minister Eknath Shinde said considering the surge in the population since 2001 and the increasing urbanisation, the move was “unavoidable”. The increase of nine members is in proportion to the population and the voters, he added.

He added that had the same number of members been retained, the planning of the wards and the development of the city would have been impacted adversely.

“It was also necessary [to increase the numbers] to provide better basic infrastructure in these wards and to do proper planning in wards. Had we kept the same number, the wards would have had a much bigger population and voters,” Shinde added.

Meanwhile, Congress corporator and leader of opposition in BMC Ravi Raja welcomed the decision and said, “It has clearly been taken keeping in mind the increase in population in the city. However, for this very reason, we believe the number of seats should have been increased to more than 236.” Congress is Sena’s ally in the state.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said the Sena was scared of losing control of the richest corporation in Asia, and therefore, has made the move to increase the electoral wards.

“The Shiv Sena is clearly scared and therefore they are engaging in these things. Mr Chief Minister, no matter what you do, BJP will prevail in Mumbai. After seeing that the wards are not being redrawn to your liking, you have made this move. These moves will not work. Mumbaiites have seen your true face and the demon of corruption and inefficiency will be routed in the upcoming BMC polls,” he said.

BJP Corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said the move was political after Sena realised they would not be able to benefit from the demarcation of the boundaries. “It is also a move to delay the ensuing elections. Why did not they take the decision along with other corporations two weeks ago,” he questioned.

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP leader in BMC, said, “None of the stakeholders – the political parties in BMC –were taken in confidence during this decision-making. It is a very fishy decision. Shiv Sena is clearly scared that it will lose the upcoming BMC elections due to the shoddy work done by them so far. Where is the data to support this decision? We want to see which areas in Mumbai have seen an increase in population, and see the corresponding increase in the number of corporators in that area for the BMC elections.”