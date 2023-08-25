Soon, more vertical buildings along MMR coastal zone

Mumbai: The National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) has cleared the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2019 for Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in its meeting held on August 1, 2023. The final notification will be issued by the ministry of environment forests and climate change. The plan covers the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) except the one for Mumbai, which was approved in 2022. The provisions under the plan, means more vertical construction would be allowed in coastal areas of the MMR where demand in the real estate market is high. HT Image

“The CZMP for Mumbai was cleared in 2022, and the CZMP for the rest of the districts was pending. The centre has cleared it now. This will also mean more FSI for these areas,” said a senior officer of the state environment department.

The MoEFCC issued Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019 in supersession of the CRZ Notification, 2011 declaring the designated areas as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) to conserve and protect the unique environment of coastal stretches and marine areas, besides providing livelihood security to the fisher communities and other local communities in the coastal areas, and to promote sustainable development based on scientific principles taking into account the dangers of natural hazards, sea level rise due to global warming.

The state government has engaged the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai for preparation of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for five districts. The draft CZMP was deliberated by the Technical Scrutiny Committee meeting held at NCSCM, Chennai on July 8, 2021, wherein the committee recommended the draft CZMPs was examined in the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on July 22, 2022, and was recommended to NCZMA after being cleared. On perusal of the draft CZMPs submitted, the MoEFCC had requested state to incorporate the shoreline management plan and Eco-Sensitive Zones in the draft CZMPs.

In consultation with NCSCM, Chennai, the state submitted the revised draft CZMP on May 23, 2023, including the ESZ areas and shoreline change maps for the five districts. The MCZMA also told the NCZMA these plans had undergone public consultation and had been duly approved by the State Government.

Based on the presentation made and deliberations held, the NCZMA recommended the CZMPs of 5 districts of Maharashtra namely, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg as per the CRZ Notification, 2019, for approval by the Ministry, subject to the condition that proper shoreline management plan shall need to be prepared before any hard infrastructures are constructed in high eroding areas, the minutes said.

Nayan Shah, past president of Credai MCHI said, ``It is a step towards the right direction. The properties in these areas were getting dilapidated and residents were suffering. The hurdle for redevelopment is cleared.’’

Builder Sandeep Runwal said, ``We have been waiting for this for a long time. This will boost development.’’

Architect Vilas Nagarkar who is a member of the Practising Engineers Architects and Townplanners association said, ``A lot of people in Mumbai coast have already started getting more FSI under the new CZMP for Mumbai. Some of them have already got more FSI by applying with MCZMA. The FSI was restricted earlier Now this benefit can be availed by residents of MMR.’’

A leading actor and former Indian cricket player have already taken higher FSI for their bungalows in the coastal belt of Mumbai.

