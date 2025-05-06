Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai could get its first underground rail line

ByShashank Rao
May 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Mumbai plans its first underground rail line, spanning 7.4 km from Parel to CSMT, to ease land acquisition challenges, with a projected cost of ₹3,000 crore.

MUMBAI: Mumbai will get its first underground rail line, if all goes according to plan. Taking a cue from the Mumbai metro, whose Line 3 is the city’s first-ever underground transport corridor, the Central Railway (CR) hopes to tunnel underground to build its fifth and sixth lines between Parel/Currey Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMST) in South Mumbai.

Mumbai could get its first underground rail line
Mumbai could get its first underground rail line

The route in question covers Phase 2 of a project to build a fifth and sixth railway corridor along the Kurla-Parel-CSMT stretch of the CR’s suburban system. Phase 2 is a 7.4-km line from Parel to CSMT. Phase 1, from Kurla to Parel, covers 10.1 km and is currently underway.

Given the considerable challenges in land acquisition and rehabilitating project affected persons (PAPs) for mega projects like these, the railway believes tunnelling under the city would skirt these issues, making it a smoother ride. After all, if the Mumbai metro can do it, why not the railways, they argue.

Nonetheless, it’s an ambitious plan, and it’s still in its early stages. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and Central Railway have met a few times but are yet to chalk out a plan for the proposed underground rail line. The outcome of technical feasibility studies will determine which agency will execute the project.

Railway officials said the line would be 7.4 km long and built 20-25 metres under the overland railway tracks. Aligning with them, it would skirt buildings, roads and underground utilities, which typically pose a huge challenge to any underground project.

“We are still analysing the possibility of going underground between Parel and CSMT stations for the fifth and sixth rail lines, and the necessary studies will be undertaken before finalising it. We are preparing terms of reference for the process, and will appoint a consultant,” a senior railway official told HT.

“We will have to assess the availability of land for tunnel boring machines to enter/exit at CSMT and Parel, which will be identified during the study. Once underground, we can have alternative alignments to end the tunnel at the CSMT end,” he said.

Two entry/exit points are being considered for the proposed tunnel at the CSMT end – one inside the terminus and the other near the terminus. In the first instance, the tunnel can enter/exit CSMT inside the terminus, next to the suburban railway corridor or close to the long-distance train platforms, whichever is feasible, the official said.

As an alternative, an entry/exit point on the P D’Mello side of CSMT may be considered. Here, however, there are two likely challenges. The alignment of the proposed Metro 11 line, an underground metro corridor from Wadala to CSMT, would have to be taken into consideration. The Central Railway would also have to take into account the underground CSMT station of Metro 3.

The tentative cost of the entire project (Phase 1 and 2) if the underground corridor is approved is pegged at 3,000 crore, almost three times the original cost, with only overland lines. When originally sanctioned in 2008, the estimated cost was 890.89 crore. It has since been revised to 1,337 crore.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai could get its first underground rail line
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On