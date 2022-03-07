Mumbai crime branch CIU arrests notorious criminal from Bengaluru
MUMBAI: The crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested notorious criminal Iliyas Abdul Khan aka Iliyas Bachkana from Bengaluru in connection with an attempt to murder case, officials said.
In April last year, 3 of Bachkana’s associates barged in the office of a south Mumbai resident, Sikandar Luladiya, 45, armed with choppers, knives and iron rods, and assaulted Luladiya’s cousin brother Sarfaraj Luladiya, 35, and a few others present in the office, police officials said. Bachkana, thereafter, allegedly called Sinkander and threatened him with dire consequences.
Police had arrested 4 persons in connection with the assault-- Wajid Shaikh, 40, Shaheen Khan, 37, Saif Shaikh, 21, and Hifzur Rehman Ansari. 4 more, including Bachkana and one Mobin Asif Shaikh aka Mobin Batla, were suspected to be involved in the attack. After further investigation, police invoked stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 in the case.
Last week, CIU received information about Bachkana and accordingly a police team was sent to trace him at a hotel in Hosur area of Bengaluru, where he was found to be staying since long. He has been brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Byculla police station for further investigation, said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), Nilotpal.
Bachkana has 37 serious crimes like robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, and drug trafficking registered against him in Mumbai.
