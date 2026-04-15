Mumbai, Police investigating the death of two MBA students allegedly linked to a drug overdose at a music concert in Goregaon area of Mumbai have prima facie established the chain of delivery of the contraband, suspected to be ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday. Mumbai drug overdose deaths: Cops establish chain of delivery, record statements of 12 people

Police have set up six special teams and recorded statements of 12 people so far after two young students, including a young girl, of a city-based management institute, died a day after attending the event at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Another student, who was admitted to Bombay Hospital in critical condition, is currently stable.

A Vanrai police station official said that the six accused arrested to date include the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier.

"Prima facie, one of the arrested accused, identified as Prateek Pandey, was in constant contact with the prime accused Anand Patel, a resident of Kalyan," the official said.

He said Patel allegedly handed over the drug pills to Pandey, who gave them to his accomplice Raunak Khandelwal, with the deceased girl being the ultimate recipient.

As per the preliminary investigation, some members of the group consumed ecstasy a banned substance before entering the venue, and went on to have alcohol during the concert.

Several of them complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital. While the male student died early Sunday, the female student from the same group succumbed later that afternoon.

Vanrai Police registered a case under section 105 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with the organisers, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday.

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