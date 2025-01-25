Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Khadakpada market, no casualties reported
Jan 25, 2025 01:37 PM IST
A major fire broke out at Khadakpada market, affecting five furniture shops. Fire-fighting efforts are ongoing with 10 water tankers deployed
A fire broke out at a furniture market in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official from the fire brigade said.
As per preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, he said.
The official said the blaze erupted around 11.20 am and spread to five furniture shops at Khadakpada market.
He said the blaze has been categorised as level three, i.e. major fire.
The official said 10 water tankers, jumbo tankers and other equipment were at the scene, and the fire-fighting operation is underway.
He said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
