Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Khadakpada market, no casualties reported

PTI |
Jan 25, 2025 01:37 PM IST

A major fire broke out at Khadakpada market, affecting five furniture shops. Fire-fighting efforts are ongoing with 10 water tankers deployed

A fire broke out at a furniture market in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official from the fire brigade said.

On Saturday morning, a furniture market in Mumbai's Goregaon neighbourhood caught fire.(Hindustan Times)
On Saturday morning, a furniture market in Mumbai's Goregaon neighbourhood caught fire.(Hindustan Times)

As per preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, he said.

The official said the blaze erupted around 11.20 am and spread to five furniture shops at Khadakpada market.

He said the blaze has been categorised as level three, i.e. major fire.

Also read: Mumbai: Western Railway's 3-day jumbo block begins | Check timing

The official said 10 water tankers, jumbo tankers and other equipment were at the scene, and the fire-fighting operation is underway.

He said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On