Mumbai: Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol inches towards 100-mark

Fuel prices kept rising steadily over past one week with petrol price inching towards ₹100 mark for one litre on Sunday.

After the hike of 23 and 29 paise, petrol and diesel prices touched ₹98.88 and ₹90.40 for a litre on Sunday, respectively.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹98.65 while diesel was available at ₹90.11 for a litre. About a week ago on May 10, petrol cost ₹97.86 and diesel ₹89.17 for one litre. Fuel prices have increased steadily since May 3.

Earlier on April 15, petrol was priced at ₹96.83 for one litre and diesel at ₹87.81, as opposed to ₹96.98 and ₹87.96 for petrol and diesel on April 14, respectively.

The rise in the fuel prices has irked citizens as well as transporters as it could lead to inflation. They have also urged both the state and Central governments to work on reducing fuel prices.

“There has been a constant increase in fuel prices, which is causing financial problems to citizens. People are stepping outside their houses only for urgent travels. Local trains are shut and people have no other option but to travel by their personal vehicles. In this backdrop, the government should reduce the prices of both petrol and diesel. Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel should be reduced immediately,” said Ankita Deshpande, a Parel resident.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) stated that excise duties on petroleum products should be cut.

“The government should have cut excise duties and asked states to lower VAT to provide some relief, but its insensitivity towards the plight of people continues unabated,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, AIMTC.