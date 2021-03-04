Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man over parking space, arrested

Wadala TT police have arrested a garage owner for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man during an argument over parking a four-wheeler, near his garage in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Krishna Kumar Mishra sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Sion hospital.

The Wadala TT police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the garage owner, Javed Chaudhary, 35.

“The victim and the accused stay in the same vicinity. They had fought earlier on January 30 over the parking of a vehicle. They had ended up kicking and punching each other. At that time we warned both of them,” said senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15pm on Tuesday when Mishra was parking his car in an open space, near the garage, said Pasalwar. Chaudhary came out of his garage and got into a fight with Mishra. He allegedly removed a knife and stabbed Mishra four times in his abdomen and on the neck.