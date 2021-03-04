Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man over parking space, arrested
Wadala TT police have arrested a garage owner for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man during an argument over parking a four-wheeler, near his garage in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, Krishna Kumar Mishra sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Sion hospital.
The Wadala TT police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the garage owner, Javed Chaudhary, 35.
“The victim and the accused stay in the same vicinity. They had fought earlier on January 30 over the parking of a vehicle. They had ended up kicking and punching each other. At that time we warned both of them,” said senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar.
According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15pm on Tuesday when Mishra was parking his car in an open space, near the garage, said Pasalwar. Chaudhary came out of his garage and got into a fight with Mishra. He allegedly removed a knife and stabbed Mishra four times in his abdomen and on the neck.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Jalgaon hostel: 4-member panel to conduct probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks authorities to reply to PIL against removal of cash lanes at toll plazas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra announces probe into Devendra Fadnavis’s plantation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Madrassa teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Salesman arrested for theft of antiques worth ₹70 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Shakti Mills gang rape convict arrested in assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangrove cover in Maharashtra up by 16%, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man over parking space, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Businessman Deven Mehta booked for duping architect of ₹11.66 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox