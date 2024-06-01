 Mumbai gears up for monsoon | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
Mumbai gears up for monsoon

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2024 06:56 AM IST

MMRDA and CIDCO launch monsoon helplines for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai; BMC conducts pre-monsoon recce with Army, Navy, NDRF, Fire Brigade for disaster preparedness.

Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have instituted separate helplines as part of their monsoon preparedness plans. The helplines, which will be operational from June 1 to September 30, will cater to issues like collapsing of trees, fixing lids on open drains, flooding and waterlogging and potholes across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster management cell on Friday commenced a two-day recce of locations in the city likely to be affected by the monsoon in collaboration with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, National Disaster Management Force (NDRF), Mumbai Fire Brigade and ward officials. The civic body had on May 23 held a meeting with the agencies regarding pre-monsoon preparedness.

Out of a total of 105 sites, some sites were inspected on Friday while the remaining will be inspected on Saturday. The purpose of inspection is to identify measures that can be adopted for relief work in case of disasters during the monsoon season. This includes an examination of the nearest and most accessible routes for emergency assistance, selection of routes for relief vehicles, and readiness of critical systems such as ambulances and the fire brigade.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai gears up for monsoon
