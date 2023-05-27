Schools to provide state mandated uniforms this academic year, says minister

Mumbai A few days ago, the state government announced the 50:50 formula for government school uniforms, to be put into practice from this academic year. The government took it upon itself to provide the standardised uniforms to all the schools from a centralised unit. However, it seems to have bitten off more than it could chew. HT Image

With the next academic year set to start from June 15, the prospect of servicing 64 lakh students across the state in such a short time seemed daunting. Hence, after a meeting held in Pune on Friday, education minister Deepak Kesarkar tweaked the 50:50 roll-out. The minster put the onus of acquiring the new material to be fashioned on the government mandated design template – light blue shirt and dark blue trousers -- on respective school management committees (SMCs). The minister said the state would take over from the next academic year, and employ local women’s self-help groups to make the uniforms.

Kesarkar also specified that the students must wear the state colour scheme on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and school colours on the other three days.

“Providing the cloth for the uniform this year will be time consuming. Therefore, we have decided to tell SMCs to give two uniforms to each student – one decided by the SMC and the other by the government. The government will provide funds to SMCs for the purpose,” said Kesarkar.

He added, “The government had received many complaints about the quality of the material distributed by the school, so we decided to provide uniforms through a centralised system. We will also ask Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) to train woman’s self-help group for sewing the uniforms.”

Scout and guide compulsory subjects

Kesarkar also announced that the scout and guide subjects will be made compulsory in all schools from this academic year. The government approved uniforms can be worn by scouts and guides. Kesarkar said, “Students will be given boots and socks along with the uniform. Earlier, those taking the subjects had to spend an additional amount to get separate uniforms, often out of reach for most students.”

According to sources, the minister is also keen to make courses in agriculture compulsory for students between Classes VI and XII for the next academic year, although this is yet to be decided.