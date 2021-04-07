Mumbai housing societies will have to pay 10,000 if Covid norms are flouted

Mumbai housing societies, which have contributed maximum to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city since February, will have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 if they violate Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled. If a housing society is found flouting the rules several times, they will have to pay ₹20,000 for the consecutive time.

In the second wave of the pandemic, slums and chawls are reporting fewer cases than residential buildings in Mumbai. According to BMC's April 6 data (which has details till April 5), there are 73 active containment zones in the city, which includes slums and chawls, while 740 buildings remain sealed. The number of containment zones in the city is likely to go up as the civic body has decided to create micro containment zones consisting of one housing society having more than five active Covid-19 cases.

The KW ward has the 196 actively sealed buildings, the highest in the city, followed by the D ward which has 116 sealed buildings.

According to the new rules in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, police personnel will be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings and no visitors will be allowed at the society which has more than five active Covid-19 cases. The housing societies will have to put up a board outside their gates informing visitors about the Covid-19 cases in their premises.

Delivery of essential items will also not be allowed to flats falling in such micro-containment zones. Delivery will have to be made at housing society offices. To go out of the housing premises, for emergency, individuals of such micro-containment zones will need the permission of the society authorities and the police deployed at the gate.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 55,469 fresh Covid-19 cases. The second wave of the pandemic has proved to be more intense that the first one in Maharashtra and Mumbai as unprecedented rise has been recorded in the last one month.