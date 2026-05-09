Mumbai, The 19th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival has announced the opening of delegate registrations for the event, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 21 here. Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from June 15 to 21

Recognised as one of South Asia's oldest and most prestigious festivals dedicated to non-feature films, the MIFF continues to bring together filmmakers, artists, media professionals and cinema enthusiasts from across the world, an official release said.

The festival will be held at the NFDC premises, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

As the Indian film industry continues to emerge as a global leader in content creation, the Mumbai International Film Festival serves as an important platform and stepping stone for aspiring filmmakers.

Delegate registrations for the upcoming edition of MIFF have commenced through the official festival portal.

Interested participants may register online through the official MIFF website: https://miff.in/en. To complete registration, delegates may visit: https://my.miff.in/dashboard/ .

New users are required to create an account, while existing users may sign in directly. Applicants are required to fill in the necessary details and pay a registration fee of ₹500, the release said.

Student registration is free of cost. Applications submitted under the student category will be reviewed and approved by the backend team after verification of details and supporting documents.

For any assistance regarding delegate registration, participants may contact the support team at registration@miff.in. For technical queries, kindly reach out to digitalteam@nfdcindia.com.

The MIFF is a landmark event and holds the distinction of being the oldest and largest film festival dedicated to documentary, short fiction and animation films in South Asia.

Established in 1990 , the MIFF has evolved into a vibrant platform showcasing outstanding works by Indian and international filmmakers.

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival will feature Grand Opening and Closing Ceremonies, along with International and Indian Competition sections comprising the prestigious Golden and Silver Conch Awards and cash prizes worth Rs.55 lakh.

Major honours include the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, Pramod Pati Award for Most Innovative/Experimental Film, Awards for Technical Excellence, Best Student Film Award and Best Debut Director Award.

The festival will also feature several non-competition sections, including Prism ' a curated showcase of top-class and path-breaking films from India and across the world; Special Curated Sections featuring internationally acclaimed and award-winning films; Independent Films; Country Focus Films; Restored Classics; Wildlife Films; Student Films; New Media and AI Films; and many other segments.

The MIFF 2026 will additionally host Gala Screenings, Red Carpet events, Masterclasses, Panel Discussions and the Waves Doc Bazaar, making it a comprehensive celebration of cinematic excellence and creative exchange.

For the first time, WAVES Doc Bazaar will also introduce the Immersive Market, a dedicated platform for immersive content creators, producers and technology partners.

Focused on VR, AR, XR and interactive experiences, the market will provide a space to showcase innovative projects, explore new storytelling formats and foster meaningful collaborations.

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