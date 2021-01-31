Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya’s son questioned in extortion case

Neil Kirit Somaiya, son of former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya, was questioned by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with an extortion case filed in January 2020.

“In the extortion case, a private contractor is the complainant who alleged that three accused had extorted around ₹1.5 lakh from him. The accused were arrested by Mulund police but are out on bail now. The case has merits. During probe, investigators felt Neil Somaiya’s statement is required in the case, hence he was questioned and his statement was recorded,” said Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.

Kadam, however, refused to comment on whether Neil had any role in the alleged extortion case. So far Neil has not been named as an accused in the case. After questioning and recording his statement, police allowed him to leave.

Kirit Somaiya said there is no evidence against his son and refused to comment on the matter.