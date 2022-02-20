Mumbai local train: Harbour line services affected today, all details here

Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone is carrying out maintenance work today resulting in a mega block on its suburban section of Harbour Line.

“Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period. The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” Central Railway said in a press release.

Here are the important details as per the official press release:

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16am to 4.47pm will remain suspended.

Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48am to 4.43pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53am to 3.20pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45am to 5.13pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

There will be no mega block o­n main line o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section.