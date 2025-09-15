Mumbai local trains delayed by 10 minutes amid heavy rainfall in city

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, local trains are delayed by 10 minutes on the main line and the harbour line of the Central Railway, ANI reported, citing CPRO Central Railways. It also said that there is water accumulation at some spots, but trains are still running with all precautions.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, with commuters complaining of water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations, and local trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Spokespersons of the Western Railway, however, told ANI that their suburban services were running normally, despite continuous rainfall since last night.

Western Railway took to their official X handle on Monday morning to announce that their trains are running normally. “Despite continuous rainfall since last night, Western Railway’s local trains over the Mumbai Suburban Section are running normally,” the post said.

The heavy downpour, which began around midnight with lightning and thunder, continued in the morning, leading to inundation of low-lying areas including King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla, Sion, Gandhi Market and other areas. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions.

As per the nowcast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department at 10 am, an orange alert was issued in Pune, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar and Ahmednagar. Red alert was issued in Mumbai Suburban and City.

In an earlier nowcast, a red alert was sounded in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Further IMD has predicted intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph for Monday.

The rainfall disrupted Mumbai traffic movement in multiple areas, and the Mumbai Traffic Police announced a closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater. It also announced slow movement of vehicles from Agripada Police Station to Maratha Mandir Junction, due to waterlogging.