Mumbai locals to resume: Special squad teams to check vaccine certificate, passes

In a bid to make commuting by local trains smooth for fully vaccinated passengers, the suburban railway authorities have developed a plan of action. Local train services will resume for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15.

Special squad teams consisting of ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed for inspection of vaccination certificates and railway passes both by the Central and the Western Railway. Ticket checking inspectors will be deployed inside local train compartments.

At the entry and exit points of the suburban railway stations, the Maharashtra Police and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be stationed for inspection 24/7.

To avoid crowding and ensure social distancing on the railway platforms, more than 200 RPF personnel will be deployed near foot overbridges and on the platforms of the suburban railway stations.

“We will be pressing in all our available personnel in order to ensure there is no crowding and to conduct surprise inspections to check travelling passengers,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Presently both the Central and the Western Railway are operating 90% of its suburban railway services. The train services will be increased to 100% after an increase in passengers.

“We will assess the passengers throughout the week and if we notice there is an increase in the number of passengers then 100% train services will be operated,” added the official.

On Wednesday, 617 railway ticket window counters were opened for passengers to get their monthly passes on the Central and Western Railway. The Central Railway operated 341 ticket windows while the Western Railway operated 276 windows.

The counters were opened on 113 railway stations — 75 on the Central Railway and 38 on the Western Railway.