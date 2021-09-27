Mumbai man kills wife, assaults mother-in-law over a dispute with neighbour

A Virar police have booked a 28-year-old resident of Gandhi Chowk, Virar (East) for allegedly killing his wife and assaulting his mother-in-law after a dispute with a neighbour over hanging wet clothes near the flat.

According to police the accused Jagdish Gurav, who works as a freelance contract worker with Western Railway, had reached his home in Ramchandranagar when he saw the neighbour’s wet clothes hanging. During the argument, the neighbour slapped Gurav.

After the dispute, Gurav called his wife Supriya, 28, for help. However, she was at her mother Sushma Shetty’s house at Gandhi chowk and was busy with chores. This enraged Gurav. He went to Sushma’s house and smashed her head against a wall and picked up a vegetable cutting knife, and stabbed Supriya four times and in front of their three kids.

At the sight of blood, Gurav panicked and absconded. “The neighbours rushed the victims to the Siddhi Vinayak Hospital in Virar and later to Sanjeevani Hospital, where Supriya succumbed to her injuries,” said an officer.

“We have registered cases under sections 307(attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Gurav and seized the knife. We are checking the CCTV footage, call data records (CDR) and other technical evidence. The post-mortem report of the victim is awaited,” the officer added.