MUMBAI: A day after a woman, stuck for over an hour in a traffic snarl while on her way to pick up her child from school, lambasted BJP minister Prasad Lad Mahajan during the ‘Jan Akrosh Morcha’ in Worli, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to citizens, even as she defended the protest as a necessary fight for women’s rights. Mumbai mayor expresses regret after Worli protest sparks commuter outrage, viral video captures anger

The women-led march, organised by the BJP’s women’s wing on Tuesday, triggered major traffic disruptions during peak hours, leaving several commuters stranded across key routes in south Mumbai.

Among them was the woman whose video went viral after she confronted those leading the procession, having been stuck for hours in a long queue of vehicles while on her way to pick up her child from school. With traffic at a standstill and no immediate relief in sight, her frustration quickly escalated. In the widely circulated video, she is seen stepping out of her vehicle and shouting at protesters, questioning why ordinary citizens should bear the brunt of a political demonstration. Her outburst, including telling those gathered to “get lost” and clear the road, drew sharp attention from both participants and bystanders.

The episode came to symbolise the growing frustration among commuters caught off guard by the disruption during peak hours. Several motorists were seen honking in support, while others voiced anger over the absence of clear diversions and real-time traffic updates.

Adding to the account, BJP leader Prasad Lad Mahajan said the woman could have approached the police instead of confronting protesters. “She could have filed a complaint with the police. She approached me while I was giving a byte. The police tried to counsel her, and women police personnel attempted to calm her down. We maintained a calm and composed tone despite the fact that she went ahead and threw a bottle. We instructed the police not to get provoked and said, ‘Let her say whatever she wants,’” he said.

Mahajan added that both the party and the government would exercise greater caution in future. “Proper care will be taken during marches and protests in the future. She could have expressed her anger in a different manner. We had obtained proper permission for the march. The route was pre-decided, and the planning was already in place,” he said.

The opposition reacted sharply to the incident. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad took to X to accuse the BJP of “event-mongering” and disrupting daily life for political mileage. She said the road blockade had tested the patience of Mumbaikars and cited the confrontation as emblematic of public anger. “This is not just one woman’s reaction but the voice of the entire city,” Gaikwad said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed the episode a reflection of deeper public discontent. “It was a revolt by women and an indication of their anger against the government. The protest was a sham, and roads were jammed by bringing in people on rent for the march,” he said.

Congress leader Harshavardhan Sakpal said the woman’s outburst reflected broader criticism of the government’s ideology and conduct. “The BJP has been creating a false narrative around the women’s bill, as is its tradition. The woman was shouting in anger, asking the leaders to leave. I think her outburst was indicative, and people have made up their minds to vote this government out of power,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Tawde maintained that the protest was “entirely pre-planned” and held after securing all necessary permissions, with police and traffic authorities tasked with minimising disruptions.

“As Mumbai’s first citizen, I regret the inconvenience caused,” she said, while asserting that the demonstration was a “firm and rightful fight” against attempts to undermine women’s political rights, particularly in the context of opposition to the Women’s Reservation Bill amendment. Highlighting participation, Tawde said thousands of women from across Maharashtra joined the march despite the scorching heat, describing it as “not merely a protest but an outcry for women’s rights.”

She further pointed to ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, multiple flyovers, and road improvements, as measures that have eased traffic flow in south Mumbai, and said critics should introspect rather than question the protest.

According to officials from the Home Department, a standard operating procedure (SOP) is in place to maintain law and order during such events.

“The SOP outlines various permissions, regulations related to noise pollution, and traffic norms that must be followed. Organisers are required to give undertakings to maintain law and order, avoid disrupting vehicular movement, and ensure public order. In cases of political agitations and protests, the police are expected to be extra cautious. However, it is also true that in the case of ruling parties, the police tend to be lenient when protests and agitations are organised by them,” a senior official said.