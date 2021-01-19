Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister
Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, said that the government is looking at operationalising two metro lines - Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) by the end of May 2021. Shinde, on Tuesday, visited the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. The first coach for Metro-2A or the Yellow line will leave Bengaluru on January 23 and reach Mumbai’s Charkop depot on January 27, Shinde said.
“The first six trains will reach Mumbai in the next six months. Post which, we will receive three trains every month. We have spent ₹8 crore for each coach, which is the first ‘Made-in-India’ metro train. If we had brought in an international company, we would have spent ₹10 crore per coach,” said a statement released by Shinde’s office.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had placed an order with BEML worth ₹3,015 crore for 63 trains. Each coach can carry 380 commuters. Shinde said that the trains are also enabled with driverless technology. “Though the trains are enabled with driverless technology, we don’t want commuters to feel unsafe. So initially, we will have drivers and introduce technology later on.”
Mumbai got its first metro connecting the suburbs of Versova, Ghatkopar and Andheri in 2014. “In the next five years, Mumbai will have a 337km metro network. While the work slowed down after March 2020 owing to the pandemic, it has picked speed again and the government will work towards completing projects on time,” Shinde added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai restarts vaccination drive, 1,597 get their shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beware, Mumbai recorded more cybercrimes in 2020: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile in Mumbai: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Jail hospital ill-equipped to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, counsel tells Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox