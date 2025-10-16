Edit Profile
    Mumbai metro line-3 introduces free wifi, whatsapp ticketing for commuters — details inside

    The newly launched WiFi service allows commuters to easily access the internet, make WiFi calls, use WhatsApp. 

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 7:24 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, has now introduced free WiFi services at all stations along the route. The move comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the underground metro corridor earlier this month.

    Mumbai metro line-3 launches free wifi and whatsapp ticketing for commuters (ANI)
    In the initial days of operation, several commuters had raised concerns about poor mobile network connectivity inside stations. Responding swiftly, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has now rolled out complimentary WiFi access to improve the travel experience for passengers.

    The newly launched WiFi service allows commuters to easily access the internet, make WiFi calls, use WhatsApp, and even book digital tickets without relying on mobile data. The MMRC hopes this will reduce queue times at ticket counters and promote digital ticketing across the network.

    How to Use Free WiFi at Mumbai Metro Stations

    • Download the MetroConnect3 app
    • Log in before entering the metro station
    • Open your phone’s WiFi settings and select the MetroConnect3 network
    • Return to the app, go to your profile, and tap connect to wifi
    • You will then receive free internet access

    Passengers are encouraged to take full advantage of the new service, which is available across all Aqua Line stations.

    WhatsApp Ticketing Now Available

    In addition to free WiFi, MMRC has also launched WhatsApp-based ticketing on Line-3. This new feature enables users to book metro tickets directly through WhatsApp without the need for a separate app.

    With the support of Meta, commuters can now generate up to six QR code tickets in one go. The system supports multiple payment options including UPI, with nominal charges applied for card payments.

    This ticketing solution is powered by PeLocal Fintech Private Limited and is part of MMRC’s broader goal to offer a smoother, more efficient, and environmentally friendly travel experience.

    MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said the initiative reflects the metro’s commitment to digital solutions and sustainable urban transport.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes