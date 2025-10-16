Mumbai metro line-3 introduces free wifi, whatsapp ticketing for commuters — details inside

Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, has now introduced free WiFi services at all stations along the route. The move comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the underground metro corridor earlier this month.
In the initial days of operation, several commuters had raised concerns about poor mobile network connectivity inside stations. Responding swiftly, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has now rolled out complimentary WiFi access to improve the travel experience for passengers.
The newly launched WiFi service allows commuters to easily access the internet, make WiFi calls, use WhatsApp, and even book digital tickets without relying on mobile data. The MMRC hopes this will reduce queue times at ticket counters and promote digital ticketing across the network.
How to Use Free WiFi at Mumbai Metro Stations
Download the MetroConnect3 app
Log in before entering the metro station
Open your phone’s WiFi settings and select the MetroConnect3 network
Return to the app, go to your profile, and tap connect to wifi
You will then receive free internet access
Passengers are encouraged to take full advantage of the new service, which is available across all Aqua Line stations.