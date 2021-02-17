Mumbai: MMRDA hasn’t given clean chit to TopsGrup, says RA Rajeev

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded statement of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the money laundering case linked to Rahul Nanda’s TopsGrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) and Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

The senior IAS officer reached ED around 11.45am and left after around seven hours.

While speaking to the media outside ED office, Rajeev said, “Officials tried to understand the functioning of MMRDA, tendering process and whom all are involved in decision making. The question session was over by 4pm, but as senior ED officers were not present,, I had to wait till 7pm for certain procedures.”

Responding to a question regarding MMRDA reportedly having given clean chit to TopsGrup and Sarnaik, he said, “Clean chit has not been given.”

ED sources said that Rajeev was requested to share details on the contract effected for taking security service from Topsgrup for MMRDA properties in 2014 and alleged irregularities linked to it. During that period, UPS Madan was heading the MMRDA, and as he is retired now, Rajeev was called by the investigators to know much about the dealings with TopsGrup.

Commissioner’s statement was also recorded in connection with the say filed by MMRDA before Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) regarding alleged irregularities linked to MMRDA. MMRDA had informed EOW that MMRDA never required so many security personnel as claimed in the FIR.

Rajeev was also questioned about the role of another senior MMRDA officer who was involved in the decision-making process of awarding a contract for security service to TopsGrup, sources said.

ED sources claimed that the agency has in possession of some phone call recordings and text messages between a senior Topsgrup executive and Sarnaik’s aide Amit Chandole, who were discussing bribing an MMRDA official. ED may call another senior officer from MMRDA for questioning.

More details about the questioning of senior IAS officer was not shared by ED officers.

According to ED, a contract was signed between TGSSL and MMRDA in 2014, as per which about 350-500 guards had to be deployed at MMRDA sites every month. Of these, only 70% of guards were deployed, but the billing was done for all the guards as per the contract.

ED in past had stated before the court that it appears that Topsgrup obtained the contract from MMRDA in collusion with Sarnaik through “illegal means by a well-thought-out strategy”. These illegal manoeuvres aimed to get additional inadmissible benefit by inflating the bills at the cost of MMRDA and illegal cash gratification to Sarnaik for facilitating this scam, the agency claimed. Against this active role and criminal conspiracy, Sarnaik used to get 50% profit earned out of the said contract through his close aide Amit Chandole, said ED. Chandole and Topsgrup’s managing director M Shashidharan were arrested.

In past MMRDA had refuted all the allegations in its statement submitted to the Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW), which is carrying out a parallel probe against Topsgrup. MMRDA’s letter to EOW stated that there was no financial misconduct on its part and all the works were done through tendering under the rules.

Earlier Sarnaik and his son Vihang were questioned by ED.

BOX: The ED has also issued fresh summons to actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning in connection with the TOPSGRUP-Sarnaik money laundering case. ED has previously summoned Jain, but he did not appear. The investigators have also searched his premises in past. ED wish to question him in connection with business dealings, if any, with Vihang Sarnaik.