Mumbai: MUHS releases SOPs for final-year MBBS exams

Days after several final year students approached the state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and Aaditya Thackeray, state minister of tourism and environment, requesting that their upcoming exams either be postponed or conducted online, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) released circular stating rules of conduct for examinations starting Monday. Through the circular, the university has clarified that exams will be conducted offline as per schedule, and keeping social distancing and routine health checks in place for the safety of staff and students.

“In a meeting of the exam committee conducted on March 3, a host of rules and regulations have been formulated to bring clarity for the upcoming exams,” said a circular released by MUHS on March 4. It further lists 15 pointers that need to be followed during the exams.

Answering concerns of several final year students who have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 days before their exam, the MUHS has clarified that only such students will be allowed to apply for re-examination. “Such students will have to make an application through their dean or principal of the concerned college with an attested copy of the Covid-19 test report. In case of anyone remaining absent on any other grounds will not be considered by the authorities,” said the circular.

Earlier this week, students had written to MUHS as well as the state government hoping for a change in exam schedule or mode of examinations, especially due to rising Covid-19 cases in the state. While the MUHS has previously released circulars postponing all final year medical and dental examination from January to February and now March due to the same reason, it refused to postpone exams any further.

This decision has left students dejected. “Some of us have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and the least we expected was for the authorities to consider our health and safety as well. Since we are now left with no choice, we will have to appear for the exams as per schedule,” said a final year MBBS student, on condition of anonymity.