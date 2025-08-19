Mumbai: Over 400 slum dwellers evacuated as Mithi River crosses danger mark
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the area to assist with the evacuation of slum dwellers near the banks of Mithi River
Mumbai: Over 400 slum dwellers have been shifted to a safer place since 11am on Monday as the Mithi River has crossed its danger mark, officials said.
Civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said they were shifted from Kranti Nagar slum to MM municipal school.
The river’s danger level is marked at 4.00 metres. By 9.30 am, water levels had already risen to 3.10 metres, prompting swift action by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who reached the area to assist with the evacuation.
“The Mithi River crossed the danger level, and Kranti Nagar slum has been evacuated,” Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L ward, told HT.
“The residents have been shifted to a municipal school in Kurla, where arrangements have been made for their stay. The BMC is providing lunch and refreshments,”he said.
The authorities are monitoring the situation closely as rainfall continues across the city.
