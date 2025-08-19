Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai: Over 400 slum dwellers evacuated as Mithi River crosses danger mark

ByLinah Baliga
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:54 pm IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the area to assist with the evacuation of slum dwellers near the banks of Mithi River

Mumbai: Over 400 slum dwellers have been shifted to a safer place since 11am on Monday as the Mithi River has crossed its danger mark, officials said.

The Mithi River experiences elevated water levels near the airport in Kurla, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)
The Mithi River experiences elevated water levels near the airport in Kurla, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

Civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said they were shifted from Kranti Nagar slum to MM municipal school.

The river’s danger level is marked at 4.00 metres. By 9.30 am, water levels had already risen to 3.10 metres, prompting swift action by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who reached the area to assist with the evacuation.

“The Mithi River crossed the danger level, and Kranti Nagar slum has been evacuated,” Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L ward, told HT.

“The residents have been shifted to a municipal school in Kurla, where arrangements have been made for their stay. The BMC is providing lunch and refreshments,”he said.

The authorities are monitoring the situation closely as rainfall continues across the city.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai: Over 400 slum dwellers evacuated as Mithi River crosses danger mark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On