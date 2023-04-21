Four cops on duty assaulted and manhandled in Mankhurd

MUMBAI: Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting and manhandling four police personnel when they went to apprehend a gutkha (chewing tobacco) and pan masala supplier based on a specific tip-off. HT Image

According to Mankhurd police officials, complainant Sandeep Patil, 41-year-old a police constable attached to the Mankhurd police station said that based on the information received, he along with three other constables visited the site and found that a person, identified as Abhay Krishnalal Jaiswal was carrying gutkha pan masala and was going to deliver the same to shopkeepers in Mankhurd area.

All four constables work as detection staff in Mankhurd police station and had stepped out after informing the police inspector night in-charge at the police station about the illegal distribution of- came to the spot and started inquiring about what was happening gutkha.

Accordingly, the policemen on night duty laid a trap and nabbed the gutkha supplier on Wednesday around 10:30pm. When the policemen were completing legal formalities for seizure, three persons - Luvkumar Mane, Parshuram Kashid and Satish Pawar came to the spot and started inquiring as to what was going on.

The policemen showed their identity cards to the trio, but the trio started arguing with them. “Luvkumar held my shirt’s collar and questioned as to when the police take bribes from gutkha vendors why we were taking action against the supplier,” said the complainant.

The trio then became aggressive, started pushing us away, and allegedly prohibited the police team from acting against Jaiswal. Patil’s uniform was torn during the fight and police constables sustained injuries they immediately alerted the police control room, and a police vehicle reached the spot.

The police have booked the trio under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused.

The trio were brought to the police station and arrested in the case.