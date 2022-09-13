Mumbai Police spread traffic awareness with a 'Brahmastra' twist
In the post, Mumbai Police shared two safety rules, first with the 'Vanar Astra' from the film 'Brahmastra' which reads, "Even if you have Vanar Astra, don't jump the signal," meanwhile, the second safety message reads, "Even if you have Nandi Astra, don't use the strength on the accelerator."
Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared new traffic guidelines with a 'Brahmastra' twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a post, which they captioned, "Junoon' & 'Raftar' can put your 'Universe' at risk. Driving safe is the biggest 'Astra' forever."
The caption indicates towards Mouni Roy's character Junoon in 'Brahmastra' and his evil colleague Raftar who tries to destroy the Universe in the film.
Actor Alia Bhatt shared the post on her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Epic," followed by a laughing emoticon.
Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan was the keeper of 'Vanar Astra' in the film and south actor Nagarjuna had the power of 'Nandi Astra'.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' was released on September 9, 2022, and gathered massive responses from the audience at the box office.
As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year.
Globally, 'Brahmastra' collected ₹225 crores at the box office gross after three days.
Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.
Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch
After floods created havoc in parts of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished, and the drive will continue for the next few days.
Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime
Scores of people in Uttarakhand marched through Almora district on Monday to protest the killing of a Dalit by relatives of her upper caste wife who were against their marriage. Activists of Dalit rights group Bhim Army and several groups such as Shilpkar Sewa Samiti and Pragatisheel Ekta Manch participated in the march. Jagdish Chandra, 38, was killed on September 1 in Bhikiyasen of Almora district for marrying an upper caste woman Geeta.
Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police
A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47. Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed.
Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'
