Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated.
The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. Police officers have now been instructed to seize the vehicle after registering an FIR to control the menace.
On Wednesday, 294 FIRs were registered against motorists across police stations in Mumbai for driving on the wrong side. “From Wednesday, police stations have started seizing vehicles involved in wrong side driving. We have also started requesting the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the licenses of the violators for three months,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
Till March 31, a total of 2,649 FIRs were registered in the city against motorists for driving on the wrong side of the road.
According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
“The numbers did not reduce even after the warning which prompted us to start seizure of the vehicles,” added Roushan.
For driving in the wrong direction, the police book the motorist under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides, the traffic police have also started sending requests to the RTO to suspend licences of helmetless riders for three months apart from sending them the challans levying fines for driving without helmets.
-
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
